Port Macquarie News

Old Bar Pirates curse their luck after Port Macquarie Sharks steal last-gasp Group 3 rugby league victory

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 26 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Sharks celebrate Matt Jones' try in their 18-14 win over Old Bar on Sunday.

Port Macquarie Sharks might look back on their last-gasp 18-14 Group 3 rugby league victory over Old Bar Pirates as a turning point in their season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.