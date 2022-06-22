Port Macquarie News

Group 3 Rugby League won't tolerate loud and offensive language

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:19am, first published June 22 2022 - 8:27am
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge has confirmed there is a crackdown on loud offensive language.

GROUP Three Rugby League players and spectators at games have been put on notice that offensive language will not be tolerated.

