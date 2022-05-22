FOTSUN photos: what's a little rain?

It may have been more like the Festival of where's the Sun, but there was no way a soggy weekend was going to stop live music lovers converging on Port Macquarie's Breakwall Tourist Park over the weekend (May 19 - 21).
Normally held over summer, the festival hadn't been staged since COVID-19 put the brakes on live music in 2019. Organisers had hoped to be back last December but were again forced to put the line-up on hold.
Advertisement
This time the three-day BYO camping festival was a sell-out with music fans coming from all over the state.
And more are on the way, with FOTSUN to be backed up by this weekend's Boots and Beach Country Music Festival, which is also on at Breakwall Tourist Park.
RELATED STORIES:
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.