Port Macquarie's tourism industry set to boom with upcoming festivals

Festivals are making a long-awaited return this year and Port Macquarie's tourism industry is set to boom because of it.
President of Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association Janette Hyde said it's wonderful to see so many festivals happening in Port Macquarie again.
Advertisement
"It's great that festivals are happening now, it really will impact the visitation to our region, and it's going to help businesses get back on track," she said.
"Because of all the hardship that we've experienced over the last two years, if we can attract people to our region then that really helps [the tourism industry's] cash flow.
"People don't just come to the event, they actually look around the town, and if they don't look around this time then they think about having a holiday here next time, so the festivals will bring a huge boost to the local economy."
Festival of the Sun (FOTSUN) organisers are currently setting up at the Port Macquarie Breakwall Tourist Park for the three-day event, starting on Thursday, May 19.
Glamp Nation director Jennah Porter, who's setting up the tents for FOTSUN, said she's "really happy" to see the festivals returning this year.
"This is one of our first festivals back, so it's pretty exciting to be getting back into the swing of things," she said. "We travel throughout NSW setting up for festivals and events, so basically for the last three years we've had no work.
"We're just really excited to have the arts and music scene back up and running again, it just brings together such a wide variety of people with a common interest.
Ms Porter said it's always great to meet the locals during the festivals.
"This is my first time doing FOTSUN, so I feel very lucky to have this opportunity to accommodate the people here for the festival, and we love having the locals come and help us set up for the event as well.
"I think festivals attract like-minded people who like getting away from the mundane sort of life. That's why I love coming and doing these festivals, it feels like a community and a family."
Wauchope local and festival lover Josh Backhouse is helping Glamp Nation with the set-up of FOTSUN.
Mr Backhouse said the upcoming festivals are great for the region as it gets the community out and about in the community again.
"I used to go to heaps of festivals years ago, but I haven't been able to since COVID-19," he said. "It's been different not having the festivals each year, so it's good to have them back.
"I think these festivals are great because it gets people out and about after being locked up inside for so long. It brings the community together, and people just want to get out and mingle again with some great music."
The inaugural Tortuga Festival is also set to arrive in Port Macquarie this year, bringing the region a twist to the usual music festival scene.
Advertisement
The 10-day event will take place at Westport Park from June 10-19, and will include a line-up of circus, music, cabaret and comedy shows.
Tortuga Festival creative producer Lucy Frost said she couldn't have picked a better place to have the festival than right here in Port Macquarie.
"Port Macquarie has got the most beautiful natural environment, so you really couldn't get a nicer place to have a festival," she said.
"It's such a beautiful community with lots of beautiful places to hold these types of events, and I think the community is just ready for festivals again.
"The population has grown, especially during COVID-19. There's a lot of younger people and young families here now, and people are just looking for things to do.
"These festivals are for the community to come together to really enjoy themselves and just have fun."
Advertisement
Kempsey local and Cleanaway worker Lincoln Zwiep, who's helping with the FOTSUN set-up, said he's happy to see the festivals coming back to the region.
"We've helped at festivals a few times... I think it's good to see them coming back after so long."
"It brings money and tourism to the area, which is what's needed at the moment after COVID-19, and when they're here in Port Macquarie they find there's other things to see as well, so it's a great attraction for the visitors.
Mr Zwiep said he's interested in the upcoming Boots and Beach Country Music Festival - a coastal camping and country music experience that is making its debut at the Port Macquarie Breakwall Tourist Park on Friday, May 27.
"I'm looking forward to the Boots and Beach Festival, I'm more into the country scene, so it will be good to see that," he said.
Advertisement
"It will be interesting to see if the festival will being a different crowd, and I think it's good to see so many different festivals happening now. There's something for everyone."
The annual Ride the Wave Festival, which is Make a Difference Port Macquarie's annual fundraising event, is also set to arrive on June 25 at Town Beach.
The festival features an open division surf competition, a skateboarding and scooter competition, market stalls, food vendors, family fun zone (free entry) and an all ages live music festival.
Ms Hyde said the festivals are a great way to bring the community together and boost the tourism industry in Port Macquarie.
"It really makes a difference to have all these events happening in our region again. Not only is it great for the community, but it impacts everybody in the region: accommodation, hospitality, retail attractions - they're all involved when we have a festival."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.