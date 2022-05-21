'As long as it's not him': FOTSUN fans get their wish

The hundreds of music lovers who descended on this weekend's Festival of the Sun at Port Macquarie's Breakwall Park, are also among the historic number of pre-pollers who elected to cast their votes early.
While it left them free to enjoy the return of FOTSUN without interruption, it also means they are among the millions of voters whose top picks may take days to count. In some seats, this could make a considerable difference to the outcome.
The election campaign was the last thing on their minds but, when asked, it was clear that climate change, the environment and social issues in general were the biggest priorities of the mostly young crowd.
As to the party they wanted to address their concerns; that was nowhere near as important as who ended up being Prime Minister.
"We do not like that bloke", said Lily Mullan of Newcastle in reference to Scott Morrison. "As long as it's not him".
FOTSUN wraps up on election night (May 21).
