The Port Macquarie News has been running a series of Cowper candidate profiles in the lead-up to Saturday's (May 21) federal election. Our latest Q & A interview is with Independent Carolyn Heise.
What is your background?
I am a 50-year-old mum and nurse with a MBA in Human Resources and Industrial Relations. I was Director of the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour and Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus before being diagnosed with cancer. Three years on I am now fit, healthy, and a director on the Board of the NSW Cancer Council
What prompted you to contest the election?
I have always been a passionate advocate for health, the environment and climate change but after hearing Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins speak at the Canberra Women's Rally, I realised there were issues around equality and equity I also wanted to address. Once I understood how our government had been hijacked by the party political system and consumed by lies, rorts, waste and corruption, I decided I needed to stand up for a better future for my family, friends and the communities of Cowper.
What do you hope to achieve?
I want a better share of government funding so everyone in Cowper is treated equally and has the skills and resources to live safe, healthy and productive lives. I will find the balance between protecting our natural and primary production environments and supporting urban and industrial development while encouraging business to exploit every opportunity as we transition to cheaper renewable energy. I will set an example and return respect, honesty and integrity as core values in politics.
What is your election platform?
My core priorities are real action on climate to reduce emissions and protect how and where we live; an independent Federal Integrity Commission with teeth; cultural change which generates genuine respect and equity for women, First Nations people, the elderly, disadvantaged and different; a rethink of housing policy to give renters security and buyers the best chance to enter the market; strategies to assist people cope with cost of living pressures and adequate funding and resourcing to ensure dignity in aged and disability care
Why should people vote for you?
I am committed to returning politics to the people. I will establish a network of Cowper Community Forums so people can truly be heard and get involved in the democratic process. I will listen, research, analyse and work collaboratively to deliver the outcomes which have been prioritised by the Cowper community while holding the Government to account.
Where can people find your policies?
What differentiates you from other Cowper candidates?
I have spent my working life caring for people and working to achieve the best outcomes for them. As a health administrator and Cancer Council Director I have experience managing multi-million dollar budgets and up to 2000 staff. I know how to do my research and negotiate and I know how to plan for success. As a true community Independent I will answer to the Cowper community and not to a party machine or a donor.
