Port Macquarie News
Federal Election

Cowper candidate Carolyne Heise inspired by Tame and Higgins

By Newsroom
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carolyn Heise. Photo: supplied

The Port Macquarie News has been running a series of Cowper candidate profiles in the lead-up to Saturday's (May 21) federal election. Our latest Q & A interview is with Independent Carolyn Heise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.