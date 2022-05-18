I have always been a passionate advocate for health, the environment and climate change but after hearing Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins speak at the Canberra Women's Rally, I realised there were issues around equality and equity I also wanted to address. Once I understood how our government had been hijacked by the party political system and consumed by lies, rorts, waste and corruption, I decided I needed to stand up for a better future for my family, friends and the communities of Cowper.