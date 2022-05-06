news, latest-news, Faye Aspiotis, Pauline Hanson, Pauline Hanson's One Nation

Faye Aspiotis stepped up to contest the federal election to do her bit to "get Australia back on track". The Frederickton resident is the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Cowper. "I've been quite concerned about the direction the major political parties are taking in this country," Ms Aspiotis said. She grew up on a dairy farm, studied chemical engineering and worked in environmental monitoring before retraining as a teacher. "I'm passionate about people being able to have their best quality of life," Ms Aspiotis said. "Family is very important and so is my faith." Ms Aspiotis cites the housing shortage and housing affordability, and the cost of living as among the major issues facing the Cowper electorate. The Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate is attending regional meetings with volunteers and supporters, as well as meet the candidate forums. Read more: The minor parties and community groups are organising a freedom forum ahead of the federal election. "All voters can see where candidates sit on the issues of freedom of choice and freedom of voice," Ms Aspiotis said. A date has yet to be set for the freedom forum. Ms Aspiotis opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates, says there is a need for transparency around climate change mitigation measures and believes small and medium businesses are the backbone of regional Australia. When asked her position on support for regional newspapers in light of skyrocketing newsprint prices, Ms Aspiotis said there should be better funding to regional community newspapers. It comes as regional newspapers have been hit with a paper price increase of more than 80 per cent. Pauline Hanson's One Nation federal policies cover subjects from affordable energy and cost of living to health, immigration, taxation, farming and refugees. There are seven candidates contesting the federal election in Cowper. They are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens).

