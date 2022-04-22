newsletters, editors-pick-list, federal election, 2022, Cowper, ballot paper

Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Faye Aspiotis has secured the number one position on the Cowper ballot paper. There are seven candidates contesting the federal election in Cowper. They are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens). The Australian Electoral Commission formally announced the candidates vying for the seat of Cowper and determined the order of candidates on the ballot paper at a public event in Port Macquarie on Friday [April 22]. Ms Aspiotis believes her number one position on the ballot paper is a very positive sign. "I'm a believer in God and I believe God was looking over me today," she said. "I'm very new to politics and I am very grateful for this opportunity to be part of Pauline Hanson's One Nation team." Mr McMullen is very happy with the number two position on the ballot paper. "I don't know if it's going to give me a wining position but it's certainly nice to be near the top," he said. Mr McMullen said he had received terrific feedback on the campaign trail and people had some firm opinions on the state of Australia. Mr Conaghan, who holds the seat of Cowper for The National Party, secured the third spot on the ballot paper. He said a lot was made out of ballot paper positions, but when it came down to regional and rural areas, people knew who the candidates were. "People know what I've done over the last three years - I've been an on the ground representative," he said. The fourth position on the ballot paper went to Ms Heise. "I'm really happy it's all official and it's happening now," she said. Ms Heise said she looked forward to the community having a good think between now and the election about what mattered to them as it was such an important vote to cast. Mr Fairhall said his sixth position on the ballot paper didn't bother him in the slightest. "A lot of people have made up their mind with the direction they are heading in, and for the undecided, they have a choice of seven," he said. Mr Fairhall said the community's response to his campaign had been positive. Mr Nott, whose name will appear last on the ballot paper, said being first or last on the ballot paper was quite good as they were the two spots people noticed. He said the campaign was going well and people realised change was needed. "We need to plan for and manage climate, we need to help young people with their cost of living in regards to education and we need to protect our beautiful environment," Mr Nott said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/7dfd37c0-ab0c-4c38-bc01-def13c006e94.JPG/r0_503_4032_2781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg