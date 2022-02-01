newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Comboyne community members are urging Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to take immediate action to address the dire state of Lorne Road and Comboyne Road. Comboyne Road reopened to traffic on January 27 after works were completed to re-stabilise the road surface. It closed to traffic in December after staff identified issues at the site of a major slip, which originally occurred during the March floods. Comboyne business owner Peter Newman said it's only a matter of time before Comboyne Road completely collapses. Future work on Comboyne Road is being planned by council, as a long term solution to stabilise the road for use. Mr Newman believes Comboyne Road should only be open for light vehicles and Lorne Road needs to be fixed, to allow heavy vehicles to travel as an alternative route. "We're talking about lives and safety, or a slight freight increase," he said. "I don't think that's a choice." Lorne Road, which has unsealed sections, has also been labelled as extremely dangerous by residents. Mr Newman said he's had four near fatal accidents on the road in the past six months. "If they don't start doing the work on Lorne Road as a matter of urgency, we run the risk of not having any road for our village community," Mr Newman said. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has backed the community and said council needs to get on and start the job as soon as possible. In 2019 Dr Gillespie announced $5 million to go towards the upgrade of Lorne Road. "With the expectation that both the state government and council would match this funding," Dr Gillespie said. "This project is expected to cost at least double the initial $15 million estimate, so it is absolutely critical that there are contributions from state and local government." Council has advised Dr Gillespie the $5 million would be used for detailed design works and some sealing of Lorne Road. Local Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said she encourages council to apply for the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Program, as they have successfully done in the past. "I am meeting with the new Minister for Roads when Parliament resumes, and will discuss this and many other road projects with him," she said. Comboyne Community Association secretary Leonie Stevens said road issues for the village are going to be an ongoing concern. "Comboyne Road is open at the moment but there's still a lot of work to be done on the road," she said. "The recent opening of Comboyne Road hasn't changed anything, it's just shifted the timeline." Mrs Stevens said she won't drive on Lorne Road as an alternative route and it needs to be fixed by council, prior to a long term fix for Comboyne Road. Doctor Marion Lynn has helped deliver the Comboyne COVID-19 vaccination clinics and said the road issue has become concerning from a health perspective. "I'm worried people will get cut off from medical help in an emergency situation," she said. "People would have difficulty getting to the village quickly because of the state of the roads." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/c5c2f94d-fc85-438b-bbab-fccd2b7ce509.jpg/r0_128_940_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg