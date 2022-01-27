Comboyne Road re-opens to traffic after safety issues forced closure

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has announced Comboyne Road has reopened to traffic today (January 27) after works were completed to re-stabilise the road surface. Due to interests of public safety, council closed the road between Stennetts Rd and Hartys Creek Lane in December after a routine inspection identified structural issues below the road surface. A geotechnical assessment identified the issues at the site of a major slip which originally occurred during the March floods. But following a five-week emergency repair program to re-stabilise the road, council is pleased to announce that engineers have today assessed the repair work and found the restoration work safe and satisfactory for vehicle use. Single-lane road access has now been re-instated. "We acknowledge the impact the closure has had on our Comboyne community, businesses and visitors, and we appreciate the patience and assistance they've shown during the past five weeks," acting group manager community infrastructure and recreational operations Amanda Hatton said. "As has always been the case, the long-term restoration to stabilise the road for future use remains a priority. A series of investigatory and design works are already underway to begin the permanent repairs that are needed. "We expect this work to take some time yet, however council will continue to update the community on the status of the permanent repairs for Comboyne Road as the project progresses." Lorne Road is also being assessed at present to determine timeframe for its completion of regrading works, pending weather and contractor availability.

