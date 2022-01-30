featured,

Ten years ago, Denise Wilson couldn't swim. Then a few people got in her ear about taking up triathlons and the next thing she knew, she loved them. In a little over three months, the 57-year-old will set off on her first-ever Ultraman Australia quest at Noosa - an annual three-day, 515-kilometre endurance race. Day one consists of a 10-kilometre swim followed by a 140-kilometre cycle. Day two is a 281.1-kilometre cycle and day three is an 84.3-kilometre run. She admits there is an element of trepidation about what she's about to do, but there is also excitement surrounding an adventure that has been several years in the making. "You can't have something rolling around in your head since 2015 and there comes a point you've either got to make a decision to do it or not do it," she said. "This year I've decided this is my year to do it. "I didn't start learning to swim until 2012 and with long distance triathlons, not being a 'swimmer' has always been my challenge." The 12-hour cutoff times each day are one of a number of challenges that Wilson will face although the mental battle will be just as difficult as the physical one. That's where the training comes in. "I will always nail the physical training, but having a positive mindset and having the 'it's an adventure and I'm going to be able to do this' rather than 'I'm potentially going to be last at this' mindset is the key for delivering on this sort of race," she said. The Port Pacer won't be going in with her eyes closed; she has had previous experience at the event. "I have crewed for someone and while I haven't (personally) done this sort of event across three days, I have done a number of things across a number of days so I understand what it takes mentally and physically," she said. "I love a long-distance. I didn't start running until I was 40 and I did my first marathon in my mid-40s. "I love the training, the places I go, the people I meet and the connection with the environment." Her training regime consists of three swims, four rides and three runs a week for a total of 30 hours of preparation each week. It has resulted in a change of mindset where Wilson acknowledges she inspires people. "I'm not one to normally talk about what I do physically, but I have begun to do that because I realise it inspires other people to have a crack at their own adventure," she said. "Whether it's sport, travel or relationships ... people need to give things a go that might look a bit out there. "I'll be working to make everything as smooth as possible but there is trepidation about what's to come and ultimately it's my choice."

