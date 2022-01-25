Tribute: Proud Wauchopian Reg Stokes remembered

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wauchope resident Reg Stokes was a proud businessman and a well-known community member. For over 50 years, Mr Stokes and his wife Yvonne owned and operated the butcher shop in Wauchope, Stokes The Butcher. They also raised five children together - David, Geoff, Narelle, Philip and Anthony. Mr Stokes was born in 1945 and grew up at Hunters Hill, Sydney. He left school when he was 14-years-old to become a butcher at Top Ryde Shopping Centre. Mr Stokes excelled at his butchering trade and became the shop manager. His dream of owning his own business led him to Wauchope in 1971, where he bought the shop at 29 High Street. The career move also gave him the opportunity to pursue his passion of farming. Mr Stokes eventually achieved his long term goal of purchasing a new building in Cameron Street, due to the growth of the business. Yvonne and Reg met at a Lane Cove Town Hall dance in 1963. During their courtship, Reg was involved in an accident while repairing a bulldozer. He suffered extensive burns as a result of the incident. Yvonne supported Reg throughout his recovery and they married on September 24, 1965. Mr Stokes was passionate about the Wauchope community and was a member of a number of groups including the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, St Vincent De Paul and the Catholic Church, Wauchope Soccer Club, Wauchope Rugby League, Wauchope Netball, Wauchope Cricket Club and Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Lifesaving Club. Yvonne and Reg retired two years ago and their son Phil took over the business. However, even in retirement Mr Stokes kept busy with doing business deliveries, operating the farm at King Creek, attending the Wauchope cattle sale and providing cattle to the shop. Mr Stokes passed away doing what he loved on the farm, quickly and peacefully. The Stokes family thanked members of the community for their ongoing support and condolences.

