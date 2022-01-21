featured,

The New South Wales Touch Association has learned how to become adaptable over the last two years. And they're going to have to do it again ahead of the 2022 NSW Junior State Cup in Port Macquarie next month. NSWTA general manager Dean Russell said this year's event will focus on minimising the risk of both spectators and players contracting COVID-19. It will again lead to a new-look tournament come February 25-27. "We've undertaken our own risk assessment and what it means is we won't allow clubs to have tent facilities on the venues so they won't accumulate in small areas," Mr Russell said. "We'll go back to the structure of the event we had in 2021 which is dividing the days up into four sections. "Teams and age categories will come in their section, will play their games back-to-back-to-back and then they'll leave." A 90-minute break at the completion of each section will allow patrons and spectators to leave the venue before the next section are allowed on. That will help reduce the numbers down to 25 per cent of what would normally be at a normal Junior State Cup outside of a pandemic. "If we have 25 per cent of people on the venue that we would normally have at any one time - and place that over four sections in the day - it's a better case scenario than having everyone on the venue at the one time," Mr Russell said. No density limits will mean no restrictions on players and families of how many can attend. "We will allow parents and siblings to come on the venue to watch brothers, sisters, sons or daughters but the same rules will apply," Mr Russell said. "Once their section is finalised, they will have to leave the venue before the next group." Mr Russell admitted it wasn't the process they wanted as all staff, players and spectators were excited about seeing the event return almost back to normal. "Unfortunately with the way the Omicron variant does spread, if we want to run the events we've got to make tough decisions and decisions to make people safe," he said. "By doing that we're reducing the numbers on the venue at any one time." Event organisers were hopeful the Hastings can be spared some wet weather after the last two successive Junior State Cup tournaments had been weather-affected. Last year's event had to be cancelled after one day of action when heavy rain led to the Tuffins Lane and Regional Stadium precincts being flooded. The 2020 event was also conducted under heavy skies and on muddy fields. "We're hopeful we'll have a dry event and one that people can come, play touch, enjoy the game and enjoy Port Macquarie," Mr Russell said.

