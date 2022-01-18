newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie's Grace Church continues to pray for the late Ruth Ridley who was a member of their church at the time of her disappearance in October 2019. Port Macquarie Grace Church pastor Greg Campion said he hopes Mrs Ridley's body will eventually be found to give her family closure. "(However) in the sense of her final outcome they would know she is at peace and in the hands of God. "They would take comfort that evil hasn't triumphed." A Victorian Coroner ruled Mrs Ridley's estranged husband was involved in her suspected death at a Walwa campsite in Victoria on October 26 or 27, 2019. Judge John Cain delivered his findings in the Coroners Court of Victoria on September 22, 2021. Mrs Ridley's disappearance was reported to Victorian Police after she went camping with her estranged husband at the Victoria/NSW border and failed to return. The 58-year-old had travelled from her home in Port Macquarie to visit her son's family at Tumbarumba in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero, which was towing a caravan on October 18, 2019. Tumbarumba is on the periphery of the Riverina and South West Slopes region in NSW. The Pajero was found on Shelley Road, Shelley, in Victoria on October 29, 2019, with the body of Mrs Ridley's 61-year-old estranged husband inside. Read more: Search ramps up for Port Macquarie woman Ruth Ridley as friends pray for a miracle Mrs Ridley's disappearance sparked extensive searches in the Corryong and Walwa areas. Victorian Police were able to obtain location data from Mr and Mrs Ridley's mobile phones which indicated they travelled to a camping spot at Neil's Reserve, Walwa, in Victoria on October 26, 2019. Despite efforts by NSW and Victoria Police, Mrs Ridley's body was never located. Pastor Campion said Mrs Ridley was a positive woman and active in the church community, despite her personal struggles. "Ruth was quick to volunteer to serve and look after people," he said. "She had a welcoming nature." According to the findings handed down by Victorian Coroner Judge John Cain, there was an "extensive history of family violence between Mr and Mrs Ridley". Judge Cain said the balance of the available evidence suggested that Mr Ridley was involved in Mrs Ridley's death and her death was the result of a homicide of unknown causes. "The available evidence does not enable me to determine the cause of Mrs Ridley's death or the location of her body other than in the proximity of Neil's Reserve, Murray River Road, Walwa, Victoria," the findings outlined. Judge Cain conveyed his sincerest sympathy to Mrs Ridley's family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/f33599b3-c50f-4b86-8957-5a7952988fbb.jpg/r0_78_437_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg