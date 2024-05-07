Fire and Rescue Stations across NSW invite locals to Open Day event

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) welcomes the public to visit their local fire stations for its annual Open Day this Saturday, May 11.
Fire stations across NSW will open its doors and present a range of free educational activities that urge the community to be fire safe.
Port Macquarie, Laurieton and Wauchope Fire and Rescue Stations will have demonstrations, sausage sizzles, station tours and safety presentations from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, May 11.
FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said the open day gives local firefighters the opportunity to connect with and educate the community on the importance of fire safety.
"Open days are exciting for the community and our firefighters who love welcoming visitors to the fire stations," he said.
"It's a great chance to get a look behind the scenes and gain an understanding of the variety of work that firefighters do."
Families will have the opportunity to see the fire trucks, firefighting and rescue equipment up close and chat to local firefighters on how to keep themselves and loved ones safe.
Port Macquarie's Fire and Rescue Station will be holding a kitchen fire simulations at 10.30am and 12.30pm.
The Wauchope Fire and Rescue Station will have a car rescue demonstration and drone display throughout the day.
The event allows firefighters to talk to locals and help them understand what they can do to stay fire safe.
"Each year, around 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented, while hundreds more suffer life-changing health consequences," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
Commissioner Fewtrell calls for the community to prepare their homes early for winter by replacing their smoke alarm if it is more than 10 years old.
"Remember, only working smoke alarms save lives," he said.
"We see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires during the cooler months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and lounge rooms because of heaters and electric blankets."
Firefighters will also provide advice on lithium-ion batteries.
"Lithium-ion batteries are the fastest growing fire risk in NSW," he said.
"It is important for people to understand how to charge devices safely and what they can do if they catch fire."
Lithium-ion batteries are found in portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, e-bikes and e-scooters Commissioner Fewtrell said.
For more information, please see the FRNSW website.
