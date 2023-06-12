Fire and Rescue NSW Port Macquarie station officer Derek Alford says being a firefighter is a rewarding career.
Mr Alford has been a firefighter for nearly 29 years, and moved to Port Macquarie about 15 years ago after working in Sydney.
He's soon to be promoted to a leading station officer role, which means he has been trained to coordinate multiple fire crews from across the region, should a major incident occur.
Mr Alford said he's grateful for the support he's been provided by his team and management to carry out the training.
When he was 14-years-old, Mr Alford and his family moved to Bellingen and he fell in love with regional life.
"I consider that stage of my life as probably the most influential," he said.
Mr Alford's father was also a station officer who commuted from Coffs Harbour to Sydney.
However, Mr Alford didn't want to have to travel to carry out his role.
Three additional station officer jobs were created when the Port Macquarie station became operational over a 24 hour period.
Mr Alford applied when he was still based in Sydney. He was initially placed on an eligibility list.
In 2008 another station officer retired and Mr Alford stepped into the position.
Mr Alford didn't know anyone in town and no one knew him.
"That meant a fresh start for me," he said.
The station was originally based on Hay Street in Port Macquarie before crews moved to an upgraded facility on Central Road in 2015.
When Mr Alford first started as a firefighter his shifts consisted of two day shifts of 10 hours and then two night shifts of 14 hours. Firefighters had four days off work.
Firefighters now stick to a 24 hour roster. They work for 24 hours, have 24 hours off and then repeat the cycle. They get five days off.
Firefighters can access a gym, a fully equipped kitchen and an area for rest when they are on duty in Port Macquarie.
Mr Alford said he enjoys the work and life balance on offer.
He's got a 17-year-old son who attends St Columba Anglican School.
"I got to spend a lot of time with him [over the years]," he said.
He's grateful to live in a beautiful part of the world.
"I've got one set of traffic lights to come through to work," he said.
Over the past 15 years Mr Alford has attended multiple incidents including motor vehicle accidents, house fires, bushfires, floods and rescues.
He was called to assist with the floods at Lismore, where he was away for six months at a time.
Mr Alford also assisted with the Lindfield Park Road peat fire for months, after it started in July 2019.
Fire and Rescue NSW Port Macquarie firefighters are called out to between 1000 and 1400 incidents each year.
"On average that's three or four calls each day," Mr Alford said.
"It picks up a lot more when you've got those periods of bushfires and flooding."
There are about 20 permanent firefighters and about 18 on call firefighters at the Port Macquarie station.
Mr Alford said firefighters are urging people to ensure they have working smoke alarms throughout their properties.
He said firefighters are able to provide home owners with a check and help with the installation of smoke alarms.
Firefighters are also asking people to be wary of LEV batteries for equipment including electrical bikes.
They say the devices should not be left unattended while on charge and once fully charged, should be unplugged.
Mr Alford said people should roll electrical blankets instead of folding, to protect the electrical integrity of the wiring.
Heaters should also be checked before use and all items should be at least a metre away from it.
For more fire safety advice please visit fire.nsw.gov.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.