Graduates from Vanuatu boost aged care worker ranks in Port Macquarie

A group of workers from Vanuatu will boost the aged care workforce in Port Macquarie after graduating from the Australian Government's aged care expansion (ACE) program.
The 15 Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme workers have spent the past seven months studying and working alongside St Agnes Care and Lifestyle staff in Port Macquarie.
They received their Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) and became the first Ni-Vanuatu graduates of the program on May 1.
The carers will go on to complete their four-year PALM scheme placement with St Agnes Care and Lifestyle.
Carer and graduate of the program Pareina Matariki said there have been challenges for the graduates over the past seven months, but the experience has been rewarding.
"All 15 of us have felt the absence of our family and friends in leaving behind our home country to partake in this amazing opportunity," she said.
"This has been necessary for growth, adventure, change, and for a sense of purpose."
Ms Matariki said she now knows she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.
"For the past few months I have been able to see my daughter excel in her studies, send money back home to my mother and I've been able to put food on the table for loved ones at home," she said.
St Agnes Care and Lifestyle's John Henry Institute recruited, trained and onboarded the Ni-Vanuatu workers after being unable to find aged care staff locally.
Manager of the John Henry Institute Natasha Murphy said this is a "unique experience" for the Ni-Vanuatu workers.
"They are the first Ni-Vanuatu graduates of the program and it's quite special that they are here in Port Macquarie," she said.
The federal government's PALM Aged Care Expansion program will see an additional 500 PALM scheme workers attain Australian aged care qualifications and work for up to four years in regional and rural Australia.
The expansion program helps aged care providers secure qualified, long-term care workers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.