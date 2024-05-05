Sam Appleton breaks course record to claim victory at Ironman Australia

5pm update:
US-based Aussie Sam Appleton has broken a longstanding course record to claim victory at Ironman Australia, finishing with an impressive time of 07:57:32.
According to Ironman Australia officials, this achievement marks the first time in the event's 37-year history that an athlete has completed the Port Macquarie course in under eight hours.
Following closely behind Appleton was New Zealand athlete Mike Phillips, who crossed the finish line in 07:59:19, securing second place.
Benjamin Hill rounded out the top three, finishing with a time of 08:01:51.
Local athlete Tim Van Berkel put on a strong performance, finishing in sixth place with a time of 08:16:55.
Appleton, who travelled back from Colorado specifically for Ironman Australia, was cheered on by his mother, who resides in Port Macquarie, and other family members at the finish line.
After dominating the swim and bike legs, Appleton faced strong competition from Phillips in the final kilometers of the run, with the lead changing hands several times before Appleton ultimately secured the win.
"I'm really happy," Appleton said after the race. "It feels great to win. I was third last year, so to come back and improve on that is really good."
In the women's category, Regan Hollioake secured her first Ironman Australia title in a thrilling race that saw her finish in a time of 09:02:04
She was followed by Radka Kahlefeldt (09:11:00) and Kate Gillespie-Jones (09:15:46).
This event marked Hollioake's debut as a professional at Ironman Australia, having transitioned to the top level earlier this year.
Her journey began with a seventh-place finish at Ironman 70.3 Tasmania in February, followed by a fourth-place finish at the ANZCO Foods Ironman New Zealand in March, which also earned her a spot at the Ironman World Championship.
"This is massive for me," she said after the race. "Nothing compares to this.
"Every race, I seem to lift, which is really exciting. I will remember this for the rest of my life."
Stay tuned to The Port News for comprehensive coverage in the days ahead, featuring in-depth stories, videos, and post-race interviews with the champions.
1pm:
In Ironman Australia, the bike leg has concluded, and the athletes are now transitioning to the run.
Sam Appleton (05:12:03) is leading the race, maintaining his position at the front of the pack.
He's closely followed by Mike Phillips (05.14:18), Benjamin Hill (05:14:18) and defending champion Steven McKenna (05:18:11).
Radka Kahlefeldt still leads the bike leg with a time of 05:35:56, followed by Regan Hollioake (05:36:57) and Kate Gillespie-Jones (05:37:04.).
All eyes now turn to the finish line where the champions will be crowned at about 3pm.
11.30am:
In the Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie, Daniel Barry took the win with a time of 04:07:06.
He blitzed the bike leg, maintaining an average pace of 40.48 km/hr, which helped him take the lead with nearly a two-minute gap.
Matt Jackson finished behind Barry with a time of 04:09:22, followed by Leon Sharp at 04:09:53.
In the women's category, Rachael McCarthy claimed first place with a time of 04:39:40.
She was followed by Lisa Marangon, who finished in a time of 04:42:13, and Demi Caldwell, who came third with a time of 04:44:43.
9am:
Swim leg done, now settle in for the bike and then complete the run.
Just over 2700 athletes have started their Ironman Australia journey in Port Macquarie.
After the swim leg, professional athletes Radka Kahlefeldt (women) and Sam Appleton (men) led their respective fields out of the water.
Appleton (47:10) smashed the swim leg, finishing more than three minutes ahead of defending champion Steven McKenna (50:07) and fellow competitor Henrik Goesch (50:09).
In the women's, Kahlefeldt (52:46) held a narrow lead over Regan Hollioake (53:04), while Dede Griesbauer completed the swim leg in 57:24.
6.30am:
One of the biggest events on the Port Macquarie sporting calendar is here under cloudy skies.
The 2024 Ironman Australia Port Macquarie is underway, with over 2700 athletes starting the swim leg of the 226-kilometre endurance race just after 6.30am.
The rain has held off for the start of the swim leg, with the water temperature sitting at 21.6°C. Rain is predicted to hit Port Macquarie around 1pm.
The competitors were greeted with hundreds of locals and visitors, who will be supporting them throughout the day.
Athletes taking on Ironman Australia will contest a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with those racing Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie facing a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
The first Pro Ironman male finisher is expected to cross the finish line at Town Green at approximately 3.20pm, with athlete presentations to be held at the Glasshouse from 4.30pm.
The Port News will be updating this story throughout the day.
