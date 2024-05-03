Ironman to weather the storm with more than 2700 competitors ready to race

Ironman Australia is gearing up to weather the storm as more than 2700 competitors prepare to take on the challenge in Port Macquarie this Sunday, May 5.
Despite the week's inconsistent weather, Ironman Australia regional director Carl Smith said he's hopeful that conditions will remain manageable for the event.
"We're sure that the weather will throw up some surprises in the coming days, but we will be prepared for any eventualities," Smith said.
Smith said that there's no risk of cancellation, with the event organisers and volunteers ready to handle changing conditions.
"We've been following the forecast closely, and our expectation is that it could get wet and a bit cold but nothing too severe," he said.
Smith said safety measures are in place, including staff ready to warm up competitors showing signs of hypothermia and teams prepared for any potential bike crashes on wet roads.
A first-time Ironman Australia professional women's champion is set to be crowned on Sunday.
Nine female professionals will line up to take on the 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with none of them having stood on the top step of the podium at Ironman Australia before.
Wagga Wagga's Radka Kahlefeldt is the top seeded female for Sunday's race, having finished second at the event last year.
Kahlefeldt backed up her second with the same result at the Cairns Airport Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns in June, before finishing 18th at her first ever VinFast Ironman World Championships appearance in Kona, Hawai'i.
"I think preparations have gone smoothly this year," she said. "There's no injuries, I feel healthy, and I'm ready to race."
After finishing second last year, Kahlefeldt said she's determined to be crowned champion on Sunday.
"I'm tired of coming second," she said. "I've come second in so many previous races that it's not fun anymore, and I would love to stand on the top spot on Sunday.
"I have my family supporting me here, so it would be great to have a good race for them as well."
Defending Ironman Australia champion Steve McKenna is set to make a last-minute dash from a maternity ward in Adelaide to the start line for Sunday's race following the birth of his second child.
McKenna and wife Lauren welcomed their second daughter to the world on Monday, with the 2023 champion to head across the country to try and make it back-to-back Ironman Australia titles.
"Monday was one of the best days of our lives, everything went smoothly and our wait was finally over," McKenna said. "I enjoyed it for 24hrs and then agreed with Lauren that I'd book flights to Port Macquarie for a 48hr race trip and rush back home post-race to enjoy a longer paternity leave if it goes well."
McKenna's win in Port Macquarie last year was his first Ironman victory, with it an important one for the 32-year-old.
"It meant everything triathlon wise. We have put a lot into my dream and an Ironman victory was the goal when I first learned what triathlon was in 2015."
While McKenna crossed the line first, he certainly didn't have it all his own way across the 226km race, pushed all the way by Tim Van Berkel and Sam Appleton, with the trio swapping the lead on numerous occasions throughout the run.
"I expect nothing less than the 2023 battle on Sunday," McKenna said. "I wish it was a sure thing when you win races, but I predict we'll all once again go to dark places battling each other right until the end, then catch up for a beer after the race."
For Tim Van Berkel, Ironman Australia is a home race, with the 39-year-old also having great results in Port Macquarie, most recently a second in 2023 and a drought-breaking win the year before.
"I'm feeling good for an old fella," Van Berkel said.
"This weekend will be my 40th Ironman and I'm turning 40 next month. I love this race, I grew up watching it and did my first Ironman here back in 2007, it's one race on the calendar that motivates me."
Van Berkel also looks back on last year's run battle fondly.
"Last year's race was an epic battle between the boys and would love another showdown like that, it made for an exciting race," he said. "I think the fans loved it and it's a race I'll never forget."
New Zealand's Mike Phillips said he's eager to give the top seeds a run for their money this year.
"I've raced these guys a lot of times so I know what they're about and what I'm up against," he said. "I am just focusing on doing what I can do on the day and go from there.
"It's a long day out there, and I think it will be a great competition."
