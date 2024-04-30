'Centrepiece of our sporting calendar': Ironman returns to Port Macquarie

One of the biggest events on the Port Macquarie sporting calendar is returning this Sunday, May 5.
Ironman Australia 2024 will draw over 2700 athletes from both home and abroad to take on the Ironman or Ironman 70.3 in Port Macquarie.
Regional Director for The Ironman Group Oceania Carl Smith said the team was looking forward to welcoming athletes, their families and supporters back to the Port Macquarie region this weekend.
"We can't wait to see thousands of athletes back on the start line this Sunday for Ironman Australia," he said.
"Ironman Australia is not only an important event for our athletes but it's also incredibly important to the region and with more than 2700 athletes racing, along with their families and friends who are travelling with them, it's set to be a great weekend for all involved."
Athletes taking on Ironman Australia will contest a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with those racing Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie facing a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
The 2024 Ironman Australia event will involve temporary changed traffic conditions in Port Macquarie.
The full list of roads, boat ramps, and footpaths affected can be found here.
The 226-kilometre endurance race is scheduled to get underway at about 6.30am on May 5 at the Westport Park Boatramp for a rolling start of the swim leg.
This year the athletes will once again take on the new bike course that was debuted in 2023, which has been designed to limit the impact on the community.
The iconic Port Macquarie breakwall will also once again feature as part of the run after the breakwall upgrade project was delayed.
The first Pro Ironman male finisher is expected to cross the finish line at Town Green at approximately 3.20pm, with athlete presentations to be held at the Glasshouse from 4.30pm.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson has welcomed Ironman Australia and its athletes back for another year of competition.
"Ironman is the centrepiece of Port Macquarie's annual sporting calendar, bringing thousands of competitors together to compete on what is now a truly global stage," she said.
"We are so thrilled as a community to have this competition bring in such a valuable economic benefit to our growing region.
"I once again wish all local, interstate and international competitors the very best in what will be yet another fantastic show of athletic endurance."
More information on the 2024 Ironman Australia event can be found online here.
