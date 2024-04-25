Police again seek assistance to find man charged with scam-related offences

Police are again appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for offences committed in the Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Sydney communities.
Dex Lee, 38, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for fraud and scam-related offences.
Lee is also known to use the names 'Dex Bolt' and 'Grant Lambden'.
After appealing for public assistance earlier this year, detectives were able to arrest the man in March 2024 for these offences.
Lee was later granted bail at Burwood Local Court however failed to appear in accordance with the bail conditions.
The man is described as being Caucasian appearance, 180-185 cm tall with a large build. He is known to regularly change his hair colour.
Lee is known to frequent the Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Sydney areas.
Police have urged the public not to engage in any financial or property-related activity with the man.
If he is seen, please contact Port Macquarie Police Station on 65830199 or Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.