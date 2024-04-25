Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Police again seek assistance to find man charged with scam-related offences

By Staff Reporters
April 26 2024 - 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for offences. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for offences. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are again appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for offences committed in the Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Sydney communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.