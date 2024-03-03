Appeal to locate man wanted over scam-related and fraud offences

Mid North Coast Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on two outstanding warrants for offences committed in Port Macquarie.
Dex Lee, 38, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for fraud and scam-related offences.
He is also known to use the names of Dex Bolt and Grant Lambden.
Detectives from the Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
The man is described as being Caucasian appearance, 180-185cm tall with a large build.
He is also known to regularly change his hair colour.
Dex Lee is known to frequent the Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Sydney areas.
The public is urged not to engage in any financial-related activity with the man.
If he is seen, please contact Port Macquarie Police Station on 6583 0199 or Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
