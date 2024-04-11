Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maritime NSW 'investigates' after reports boat crashes into Dunbogan Bridge

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 11 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dunbogan Bridge columns were reinforced in 2021. Picture, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
The Dunbogan Bridge columns were reinforced in 2021. Picture, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Transport for NSW Maritime (TfNSW) has confirmed they are aware of a "recent incident" of a boat in the Camden Haven River hitting Dunbogan Bridge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.