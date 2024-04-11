Maritime NSW 'investigates' after reports boat crashes into Dunbogan Bridge

Transport for NSW Maritime (TfNSW) has confirmed they are aware of a "recent incident" of a boat in the Camden Haven River hitting Dunbogan Bridge.
A post to a public social media group on Thursday morning, April 11 described the vessel as being "stuck" under the concrete bridge.
It's believed the boat came into contact with the bridge sometime on Wednesday, April 10.
"TfNSW is aware of the recent incident involving a boat and a bridge in the Camden Haven area," a TfNSW spokesperson said.
"While we are investigating the details, we have promptly notified Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, who own the bridge."
At this stage, the incident has not been formally reported to TfNSW Maritime.
In 2021 a $5 million project to safeguard the ongoing operation of the 58 year-old bridge and extend its lifespan by 50 years was completed.
About 4000 cars use the bridge every day as a safe and consistent river crossing to Laurieton, Camden Haven and Dunbogan.
All vessel operators are urged to fulfil their duty by reporting any boating incidents in the state's ports or waterways within 24 hours.
The vessel incident report can be submitted via the ServiceNSW website. Failure to comply with this requirement is an offence.
For more information about how to report an incident in the waterways, visit: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/submit-vessel-incident-reports
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been contacted for comment.
