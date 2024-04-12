Port Macquarie's Aspect Hunter School raises awareness in a 'Walk for autism'

Family, friends and pets gathered under the sun at Westport Park on Thursday, April 11, to support the local Autism Spectrum Australia's (Aspect) Hunter School's annual 'Walk for autism'.
The fundraising event brought the local community together to celebrate World Autism Understanding Day (April 2) in a walk from Westport Park to Town Green.
Head of Campus in Port Macquarie Tamara Rumble said the event is a great initiative that recognises the amazing people with autism in the community.
"Research shows that one in 40 Australians have autism," she said. "So, we are really wanting to celebrate their unique qualities and attributes."
Aspect's 'Walk for autism' is in its ninth year with communities across Australia raising money to help deliver support services to people with autism and create welcoming environments.
The money raised will go to the Port Macquarie Satellite sites and the 51 students they support by providing new resources and experiences.
Year 6 student Carson Leanard looked forward to walking with friends, his dog 'Waffles' and father Blake Leanard for the cause.
He was passionate about fundraising and surpassed the goal of $2500 after reaching out to family and friends.
"It is important to raise money so that no-one on the autism spectrum is left behind," Carson said.
Carson was happy that the money was going to the school.
"It is an amazing school and is the best place for anyone with autism," he said.
Campus Coordinator Sally Grech loved seeing the community come together for the event.
"We are very passionate about autism and we want to share that with our wider community," Ms Grech said.
"This is a really good opportunity for us to raise funds for our schools here in Port Macquarie."
The Aspect Hunter schools slogan 'a different brilliance' was honoured on the day with people dressing up in bright colours.
"Autism is across a broad spectrum and everybody has different qualities and different traits, so we really want to recognise that we celebrate that difference," Ms Rumble said.
"I think a lot of people are now aware of what autism is," Ms Grech said. "We are now building the understanding and how it looks very different in every single person."
The event was supported by Essential Energy Port Macquarie who supplied walkers on their return with sausage sizzles.
To make a donation, please visit the schools Walk for autism website.
