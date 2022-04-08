news, latest-news, Autism Spectrum Australia's (Aspect) Hunter School, World Autism Understanding Day, walk for autism, Aspect Hunter School

Autism Spectrum Australia's (Aspect) Hunter School Port Macquarie has gathered on Thursday, April 7, for the annual Walk for autism event to celebrate World Autism Understanding Day (April 2). Students, parents and teachers laced up their shoes and walked from Town Beach playground to the footbridge and back again to raise awareness about autism and create a world where no one of the autism spectrum is left behind. Walk for autism aims to raise money and awareness about the strengths, interests and aspirations of people on the autism spectrum and pay tribute to their contributions to their local communities. Coordinator of Aspect Hunter School Tamara Rumble said Walk for autism is about getting to know people on the autism spectrum as individuals within the community. "This is in celebration of autism and each person's individualities," she said. "It's about celebrating their differences, who they are as individuals and what they have to offer in the community. "We've got a lot of the school community with us today, so it's great to be celebrating together and extending that line of communication to the public. "We haven't been able to hold this event over the last two years because of COVID and the floods, so it's nice to get back into it." Mrs Rumble said Aspect Hunter School has raised $1,650 in the lead up to the event. "The money will go towards purchasing education materials for our primary school and high school sites in Port Macquarie," she said. "We support 46 students across both sites and their families across the region and our waitlist is growing. "It would be wonderful to one day have a base school in this region, I think it's certainly something that's in demand, so every little bit of money counts towards that possibility as well." Mrs Rumble said the school is hoping to bring the broader community together for future Walk for autism events. "We would like to involve more of the community in the future to celebrate people who are on the autism spectrum," she said. "I think it's a great way of getting to know each individual person and not judging them on a whole neurotypical basis, I think it's something that can benefit everyone in the community." To find out more about Walk for autism or to donate click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/ce7ef769-cfe7-4f52-a993-26782a9625bf.jpg/r9_0_3828_2158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg