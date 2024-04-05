Gallery: 2024 Wauchope Show makes a splash as show goes on in the rain

The 2024 Wauchope Show has kicked off it's first day of competitions, food and activities with a splash as wet weather continues to rain down on the Mid North Coast.
In a social media post, the 'Royal of the North' assured attendees that the show would go on.
The 112th annual Wauchope Show is set to run over two days starting Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6.
Horse events in the main ring kicked off on Friday at 8am but were later cancelled around 11am due to the weather and safety of participants.
Camp draft and the lawn moving racing has been cancelled for both Friday and Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the Wauchope Show Society advised that those participating in show events keep an eye on social media as any updates will be posted online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.