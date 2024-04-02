Get ready for two days of family fun at the 2024 Wauchope Show

Local's are anticipating a great time at the 112th Wauchope Show that will be held at the Wauchope Showground on April 5 and 6.
After record breaking crowds in 2023, the family-friendly event is expected to attract similar numbers.
Wauchope Show Society President Scott Balmer has always had a passion for shows having attended them as a child and showcased many animals over the years.
"It is important to showcase the locals and produce," he said. "To show the people who spend time doing their woodworking, their needlework, handcrafts, painting, photography and put it on display."
"People enjoy coming here," he said. "We put on a lot of events."
The list of entertainment is endless, with fireworks, demolition derby, reptiles, woodchop, rides, lawnmower races, family live music, a bar and an animal nursery. Children will even have the opportunity to see Dinkum Dinosaurs.
The chill out zone that started in 2023 will be back, Mr Balmer said.
"It went really well with the parents and the kids, because the adults can sit down while the kids colour in."
Simone Ducker recently represented Wauchope in the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
She is passionate about the local show and what it means for the community.
"There's something for everyone to do and it showcases a range of talents," Ms Ducker said.
"It is my personal belief that agriculture is the backbone of our everyday lives, whether it be a great steak or a really fancy cocktail."
"What the Ag show does is champions the people who are doing well in the area," she said.
The show cannot be achieved without its sponsors, show society, dedicated volunteers and local community.
Mr Balmer and the directors are supporting the community by maintaining the same ticket price as the previous years by taking on the rising costs.
A Day Group ticket for two adults and three children can be purchased for $35, while adults tickets go for $15, $10 for pensioners and $5 for a child.
Tickets are available at the 123tickets website, or can be purchased at the gate.
