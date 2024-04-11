Finding community and raising awareness on World Parkinson's Day 2024

Port Macquarie local's who have found support and love in the Parkinson's community are raising awareness on World Parkinson's Day, April 11.
Parkinson's is a progressive and degenerative condition of the central nervous system that causes problems with movement, mental health, sleep and pain.
With more than 50 symptoms, the condition is complex, misunderstood and in some cases misdiagnosed.
Finding the right support and education can be life changing for someone with Parkinson's.
Parkinson's clinical nurse consultant, Jody Lloyd works closely with Parkinson's patients in the Port Macquarie, Kempsey and surrounding areas.
"In the initial stages of diagnosis, I look at providing education, supporting and helping them come to terms with that diagnosis," she said.
"I also look at giving them life skills so that they can live well, because many people live well with the condition for many years."
Ms Lloyd currently has over 450 people in her books but said there is probably more in the local area unaware of the services available.
President of the Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group, Kim Dahler was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's 13 years ago.
Ms Dahler shares her experience with Parkinson's and the importance of finding support.
"Parkinson's symptoms are external, which means they are visible," Ms Dahler said.
"People can get very isolated and embarrassed about their symptoms.
"The illness manifests itself in different ways, some are rigid, some have the tremors and some are quite slow moving."
The support group can be valuable for carers and people with Parkinson's as they can check in, feel no judgement and socialise.
"They can go nuts in support group and relax because we have seen it all before," she said.
"It is an opportunity for them to talk to like-minded people."
Margaret Healey who is a carer for her husband Ed Healey loves having the opportunity to go out with the group.
"It can be embarrassing for people with Parkinson's to eat in front of people but we don't care because we know what they're going through," Ms Healey said.
"It just makes it easier to socialise and get out of the house."
Ms Healey said the group is also beneficial for carer's and family members.
"As a carer it is so important to find out that there is that support for us," Ms Healey said.
"We need the support from the meetings to help us cope with what is going on every day."
Ms Dahler said that it can be challenging to go to the group at the beginning as they will see people in all different stages of Parkinson's.
"They are going to see their future and initially that can be quite confronting, but then you get past that and see the people," she said.
"Members don't need to come to meetings, but there is a group out there that they can talk to when they are ready."
The support group meet regularly and have formal meetings once a month to check in. They also hold events such as the Information Day Expo on April 11.
To get in contact with the group see the Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group Facebook page.
