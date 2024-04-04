Raising money to support Parkinson's patients in the Mid North Coast

Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group are holding a fundraiser and Information Day Expo for World Parkinson's Day on April 11.
The group are raising money on behalf of Parkinson's New South Wales for the continuation of the Parkinson's clinical nurse consultant Jody Lloyd.
As a clinical nurse Ms Lloyd has worked with over 450 patients around the Port Macquarie, Kempsey and surrounding communities. She travels to consult by visiting patients at home, in hospitals and clinics.
"It's really important that nurses are in regional areas," she said.
"Many people with Parkinson's actually live in rural and regional Australia, yet neurologists and specialists are often based in the metropolitan areas."
Parkinson's NSW said that it is the fastest growing neurological disorder and estimates that by 2040, the number of people living with Parkinson's in Australia is expected to double.
"It is progressive, so you need to have regular contact with somebody that understands the disease which can be difficult," Ms Lloyd said.
"The medication has to be altered and changed as it is unique to each patient."
"Medication gives people improved quality of life because it replaces the dopamine that they're missing from the brain."
Kim Dahler was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's 13 years ago and is now the President of the Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group.
Ms Dahler said having a clinical nurse like Ms Lloyd is vital for Port Macquarie and surrounding communities.
"Your side effects or symptoms can change because of your medication," Ms Dahler said.
"If I were to be sick or have something wrong I would have to be waiting up to three months to see my neurologist in Sydney."
"Whereas I can ring or make an appointment with Jodie and either talk to her over the phone about it or go and see her in a matter of days or a week."
Parkinson's New South Wales and the local health district have been funding Ms Lloyd to stay in the area.
"We need to keep nurse Jody, because she is a unique resource," Ms Dahler said.
"We are so lucky to have her."
World Parkinson's Information Day Expo will be held at the CWA Tearoom at Town Green on April 11 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
A raffle will be drawn, with three large prizes including an expertly made wooden rocking horse, handmade christening gown and wine.
The event will raise awareness and provide support for carers and people with Parkinson's with the attendance of specialists, medical professionals, trainee students, and more.
It will also be an interactive event with a dance teacher, machines testing balance and how the volume of your voice, and cognitive exercises provided by Ramsey health.
To keep up to date or to donate, see the Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group's Facebook page.
