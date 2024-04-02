Service station attendant threatened with knife; police investigating

Police are currently investigating an incident that saw two cars stolen from a Port Macquarie property and a local service station attendant threatened with a knife in the early hours of Tuesday morning, April 2.
A allegedly stolen silver Kia Sportage arrived at the Mobil service station located on the corner of Gordon Street and Munster Street, Port Macquarie around 4am, Tuesday April 2.
The car was filled with fuel and the driver went to leave without paying when he was confronted by the attendant.
Police allege that the driver then threatened the attendant with a knife before driving away without paying.
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were two men believed to be in their late teens or early twenties.
Police allege that the silver Kia Sportage had been stolen alongside a Mazda BT-50 ute from a Port Macquarie property.
The Kia has not been located however the ute has been found in Kempsey.
Police are currently investigating the stolen cars and service station incident.
This isn't the first time that a robbery has occurred at the Port Macquarie service station.
A man made demands and fled the station with a sum of cash on September 21, 2022.
Anyone who may have CCTV footage or information about this incident is urged to contact Port Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
