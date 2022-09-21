Police media have confirmed a second robbery has occurred within the space of 48 hours in Port Macquarie.
According to police media, a man entered a service station on the corner of Munster and Gordon streets shortly after 3am on Wednesday (September 21).
He made demands and fled the scene with a sum of cash.
This incident follows an armed robbery at a service station on Lord Street at 3.20am on Monday.
A 35-year-old Gladstone man has been arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery with offensive weapon for the incident on Monday morning.
Police will allege that about 3.20am on Monday (September 19), a man - armed with a metal object - entered a service station on Lord Street, Port Macquarie, and threatened an employee demanding money.
The man fled the scene on foot a short time later with cash.
Following investigations and a public appeal for information, a 35-year-old man attended Kempsey Police Station at 11.45am on Tuesday (September 20), where he was arrested and charged.
He was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday (September 21).
Anyone who may have CCTV footage or information about these incidents is urged to contact Port Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.