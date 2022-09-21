Port Macquarie News

Police investigate second Port Macquarie service station robbery in 48 hours

By Newsroom
September 21 2022 - 6:50am
Mobil Port Macquarie Service Station on the corner of Munster and Gordon streets. Picture by Liz Langdale

Police media have confirmed a second robbery has occurred within the space of 48 hours in Port Macquarie.

