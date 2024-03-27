Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Shark attack survivor's push for emergency signage systems at our beaches

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 28 2024 - 11:52am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie man Toby Begg was attacked by a great white shark in August 2023 at Lighthouse Beach. Picture by Emily Walker
Port Macquarie man Toby Begg was attacked by a great white shark in August 2023 at Lighthouse Beach. Picture by Emily Walker

Port Macquarie shark attack survivor Toby Begg has asked council to look into introducing an Emergency Signage Coding System to improve emergency responses at our beaches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.