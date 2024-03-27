Shark attack survivor's push for emergency signage systems at our beaches

Port Macquarie shark attack survivor Toby Begg has asked council to look into introducing an Emergency Signage Coding System to improve emergency responses at our beaches.
The 44-year-old surfer was attacked by a great white shark at Lighthouse Beach in August 2023. He lost his right foot and suffered serious injuries to his left leg in the attack.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said Mr Begg visited her office and requested council to look into the Emergency Signage Coding System.
"Many of us would remember the story of Toby Begg. He survived what can only be described as a horrific and terrifying shark attack," she said.
"He suffered extensive injuries [from the attack]."
Cr Pinson put forward a motion at the March 21 council meeting to seek feedback from the Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) regarding the benefits or otherwise relating to the potential introduction of an Emergency Signage Coding System to improve emergency responses.
"This [motion] hasn't come from me, this has come from a member of our community," Cr Pinson said.
"This really does need to be addressed through the state government.
There are currently similar systems implemented in Victoria and Western Australia. The signs in Western Australia include a code that is linked to the coordinates for the location of the sign, providing specific location information for when emergency services are deployed.
"[This isn't] just for shark attacks, but for any injuries or emergencies that may occur out in the ocean," Cr Pinson said.
"Toby, in his recovery, has made it his mission to ensure that responses during an emergency are swift."
Cr Pinson said she put forward the motion on behalf of Mr Begg and encouraged all councillors to support the motion.
It was passed unanimously.
Upon receiving feedback from the LEMC, the council will request the CEO to write to the NSW Ministers for Emergency Services and Resilience requesting consideration of a state-wide Emergency Response Signage Coding System to improve emergency responses.
