Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Port Macquarie surfer who 'fought great white shark', airlifted to Newcastle

By Mardi Borg, Ruby Pascoe, Emily Walker and Sue Stephenson
Updated August 26 2023 - 12:10am, first published August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surfer who fought a great white shark off Lighthouse Beach, swam back to shore with critical injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.