Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Day off cut short: hairdresser warns businesses after weekend break-in

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 27 2024 - 2:34pm, first published March 26 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Liebeck of Andy Pandy Hair Candy is warning businesses to upgrade their security after his salon was broken into over the weekend. Picture by Emily Walker/supplied
Andy Liebeck of Andy Pandy Hair Candy is warning businesses to upgrade their security after his salon was broken into over the weekend. Picture by Emily Walker/supplied

It was a weekend that was meant to be for rest and relaxation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.