Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Mayoral casting vote used to carry motion on 'lawful' use of casting vote

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson. Pictures by Ruby Pascoe
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson. Pictures by Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson has used the mayoral casting vote to move a motion on the use of the casting vote in council meetings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.