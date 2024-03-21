Mayoral casting vote used to carry motion on 'lawful' use of casting vote

Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson has used the mayoral casting vote to move a motion on the use of the casting vote in council meetings.
The motion to request the CEO to provide a report to the April 2024 ordinary council meeting detailing the purpose and use of a casting vote as included in the Local Government Act and the Office of Local Government Model Code of Meeting Practice, was tabled at the March 2024 council meeting held at Wauchope Country Club on Thursday, March 21.
The motion was put forward by Mayor Peta Pinson.
Councillor Adam Roberts said he was "happy to support" the motion put forward by the mayor.
"There seems to be some confusion [in the community], in my view, as to how the casting vote is used," he said.
"In my opinion, it is being used appropriately and was brought about by a councillor resigning."
Cr Roberts said the use of the casting vote is ensuring the "business of council" is moving along.
"We have a split council on a number of issues and this report will mean there is credible information out there and the community can then make up their own mind," he said.
A casting vote is used to resolve a tied vote by the presiding chair of a meeting or governing body.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council elects nine councillors including a mayor at each local government election, however when former councillor Sharon Griffiths resigned in July 2023, it resulted in an even number of councillors.
Cr Rachel Sheppard raised concerns that the motion put to councillors at Thursday's council meeting had been changed from the original motion included in the council meeting agenda.
"I note the significant difference is the removal of... [seeking information on the use of a casting vote] from other levels of government," she said.
Cr Pinson said other levels of government are structured differently and that a report including State and Federal Government use of a casting vote is "not relevant".
Cr Sheppard put forward an amendment to defer the motion to the April 2024 meeting.
"We shouldn't be using ratepayers money on a report for information that is publicly available," Cr Sheppard said.
"Councillors can seek out this information themselves."
Cr Sheppard said the mayoral casting vote has been used a total of 43 times in the past four council meetings.
"[The casting vote] has been used to end debate and on final decisions on major items," she said.
Cr Sheppard said the use of the casting vote is "lawful" under the Local Government Act, but because it has been used on big decisions it's "reasonable our community has concerns" about its use.
Cr Pinson spoke against the amendment.
"We have a split council because we have opposing views and people see things in different ways," she said.
Cr Sheppard said using the casting vote to end debate or to make big changes is "anti-democratic".
"[The casting vote] has been used to get one view across the line and I question whether this is good for the whole community," she said.
Cr Roberts spoke against the amendment. "At the end of the day, what people are talking about is road maintenance, the cost of living and everything other than the mayor's casting vote," he said.
"The report [will allow] people to see how the mayor has used her vote to benefit the community."
Cr Lauren Edwards spoke in favour of the amendment to defer the motion to next month's meeting.
"It's so important that we can demonstrate that we don't close down debate," she said.
"We need to go away and look into this ourselves and come back and do better."
The amendment to defer the motion was put to councillors and was lost.
Cr Sheppard said she hopes the community will watch the debate of this item to "understand the concerns" she raised.
Cr Lisa Intemann said she "couldn't support" the original motion.
"[We should be] collaborating and finding appropriate ways to move forward and this is not happening," she said.
Cr Pinson, when speaking to her motion, said the report will give the community a clear view of what the casting vote is.
"I brought this motion forward to get on public record what the casting vote is," she said.
"[The councillors voted in on the Team Pinson ticket] always vote to progress decisions that are in the best interest of the community.
"There is an inference that there is something untoward about a mayor using a casting vote. The sole purpose of this motion is to get on public record the use of a casting vote."
The motion was put to councillors, with councillors Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade voting for and councillors Rachel Sheppard, Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac and Lauren Edwards voting against.
The mayor used the casting vote and the motion was carried.
The CEO will now provide a report to the April ordinary council meeting detailing the purpose and use of a casting vote.
