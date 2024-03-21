Port United's Nambucca Cup Challenge win sets stage for strong season ahead

Port United showed promising signs for the upcoming Zone Premier League season as they emerged victorious at the 2024 Nambucca Challenge Cup, claiming the coveted champions' title.
The annual challenge cup is one of the North Coast's longest running football tournaments and attracts hundreds of footballers from up and down the coast.
In the tightly contested grand final between Port United and West Pymble, a penalty kick to Riley Taylor proved be the decisive moment that secured victory for Port United.
Port United coach Brett Swain said he was happy with the team's performance at the challenge cup.
"It's always a good hit out for us at the start of the season, and to win the cup gives us confidence that we're on the right track early in the season," he said.
"It's a great bonding weekend as well, and it gives us a good idea of where we're at in the preseason and what we need to work on."
The victory comes on the heels of a heartbreak in the 2023 grand final against the Macleay Valley Rangers.
While Swain acknowledged the disappointment, he said the team is determination to use it as motivation for the upcoming season.
"There's two ways of looking at it," he said. "You can either bury your head in the sand and stay with that disappointment or become determined to get to the grand final and go one game better this year."
Swain said he was confident in the squad's growth and depth to "get the job done" this year.
"I think they've learned a lot from the grand final," he said.
"They have more experience this year, and I'm confident they know how to handle high-pressure situations a little bit better."
Swain said he was happy with the squad's unity and commitment to the pre-season.
"The players are buying into what we are trying to do," he said. "The best thing is that our overall squad is very strong, and they all train very hard.
"They're keen to make amends for last year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.