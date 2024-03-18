Macquarie Hotel takes out Two Rivers first grade cricket grand final

Macquarie Hotel has taken out the 2023/2024 Two Rivers first grade cricket grand final after defeating Port City Leagues.
Prior to this year's decider, Macquarie's 74-run defeat at the hands of Camden Haven in 2019 was the only grand final to have been completed since 2016 as a perfect storm of COVID-19, wet weather or bushfires wreaked havoc on community sport.
Port City and Macquarie made the grand final last year, however, wet weather washed it out without a ball being bowled.
Macquarie Hotel captain Josh Hyde said the team was "stoked" to claim the victory.
"It's been a long time since we've actually played in a grand final... so that's the biggest victory for us, the fact that we've won the premiership in a grand final," he said.
"I was very pleased with the team's effort in the grand final and couldn't be happier with the win."
The victory was setup by a dominant Macquarie bowling performance after Port City won the toss and elected to bat first.
After a shaky start, Macquarie managed to restrict Port City to 151 before chasing down the total down for the loss of five wickets.
Ethan Hyde (3/29 from 8 overs) and Dylan Rumble (2/23 from 8 overs) were the multiple wicket takers for Macquarie, while Jack Jordan (1/25 from 4 overs), Josh Hyde (1/29 from 7.5 overs), and Jakob Haines (1/24 from 8 overs) also chipped in with wickets.
Port City's Darcy Chewings (41) top scored in their innings.
"It was always going to be tough after losing the toss on a very quick wicket, and they put us at the sword at one point," Hyde said.
"We only managed one wicket for about 100, and I thought we were in trouble, but Ethan and Dylan were brilliant for us.
"When we needed to get a wicket to get a spark going, they stepped up to do just that."
In response, Macquarie's top-order batter Ian Strauss (46) played a steadying hand to get his team within reach of the target, with Ethan Hyde (17), Jesse Schmidt (39) and Josh Hyde (28 not out) sealing the deal for the team.
Port City captain Lee Price (2/32 from 6 overs) and Matthew Ripps (2/36 from 8 overs) were the multiple wicket takers.
"We had the momentum going into bat," Hyde said. "We lost a couple of wickets early on, but Ian was brilliant for us.
"We then got to a point where we were in cruise control, and we managed to win pretty comfortably in the end."
Hyde said the victory caps off a "very successful" year for the senior side who also finished the regular season as minor premiers.
"I think we peaked at the right time of the year, and I think the momentum we gained after the Christmas break propelled us to this victory," he said.
"I'd like to congratulate Port City Leagues for making the grand final and giving us a run for our money.
"They're always a hard team to beat, and they deserved to be in the grand final just as much as us."
Player of the Year: Daniel Adelt (Wauchope) and Joshua Hyde (Macquarie)
U18 Player of the Year: James Lobb (Wauchope)
Batting Aggregate: Lee Price (Leagues)
Batting Average: Hugh Parsons (Wauchope)
Bowling Aggregate: Ethan Hyde (Macquarie)
Bowling Average: Joshua Hyde (Macquarie)
Fielder of the Year: Jackson Korn (Rovers)
