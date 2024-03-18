Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macquarie Hotel takes out Two Rivers first grade cricket grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
March 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Hotel defeats Port City Leagues in 2023/2024 Two Rivers first grade cricket grand final. Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

Macquarie Hotel has taken out the 2023/2024 Two Rivers first grade cricket grand final after defeating Port City Leagues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.