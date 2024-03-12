Port City set for Two Rivers cricket grand final showdown against Macquarie

Port City Leagues and Macquarie Hotel will have the chance to settle some unfinished business from the abandoned 2022/2023 Two Rivers First Grade cricket grand final.
The two teams will meet again in the 2023/2024 decider following Port City's win over Wauchope in the semi-final at Andrews Park on Saturday, March 9.
After Wauchope scored 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 40 overs, Port City managed to chase down the target, scoring 132 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 40 overs.
Port City Leagues captain Lee Price took two wickets, supported by Ryan Bray with one wicket and Matthew Ripps with two wickets, while Shabahat Ali also chipped in with a wicket.
Price said their success on the weekend came down to their bowling and fielding, which prevented Wauchope from capitalising on scoring opportunities.
"It was probably the best we've bowled and fielded as a team this whole season," he said. "I think we stopped maybe thirty or forty runs from our field work which is outstanding.
"If it wasn't for the way we bowled as a unit and the way we fielded, I don't think we would have won."
While Price admitted his side had an "inconsistent" start to the season, he said he was happy with his team's recent performances.
"I think we've definitely hit our stride now," he said.
Looking ahead to the highly anticipated grand final clash, Price said there was a deep-seated desire for redemption following the previous season's washout.
"I've thought about last year's abandoned grand final every single week," he said.
"It was a bit of a shame that we couldn't to play the grand final... so it will be a good chance to redeem ourselves this weekend against the same team."
With the grand final looming large, Price said he was confident in his team's ability to overcome the formidable challenge posed by Macquarie Hotel.
"I think it's going to be a great grand final, there are some class players in both sides," he said.
"Macquarie have been the best side all year in my opinion, but I think we can pull the win from under their feet."
