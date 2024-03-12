Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port City set for Two Rivers cricket grand final showdown against Macquarie

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
March 12 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City Leagues defeated Wauchope in the Two Rivers First Grade cricket semi-final to book their spot in the grand final. Picture by Mardi Borg
Port City Leagues defeated Wauchope in the Two Rivers First Grade cricket semi-final to book their spot in the grand final. Picture by Mardi Borg

Port City Leagues and Macquarie Hotel will have the chance to settle some unfinished business from the abandoned 2022/2023 Two Rivers First Grade cricket grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.