Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Scone lovers rejoice: Port Macquarie CWA Branch's tea rooms reopen

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
February 16 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie CWA branch Vice President Jill Adams said she was happy to see the tea rooms open again. Picture by Emily Walker
Port Macquarie CWA branch Vice President Jill Adams said she was happy to see the tea rooms open again. Picture by Emily Walker

A beloved venue on Horton Street, Port Macquarie is back to serving tea, coffee and scones to the public after closing it's doors over two years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.