Man accused of Kendall murder faces additional new charges

A North Haven man facing charges relating to a murder in Kendall last year has been accused of attempting to have a witness provide misleading information.
Luke Willcockson, 37, was charged with murdering Paul Davy at Kendall between 6.30pm and 7pm on November 22 last year.
Emergency services received reports that a man had been shot at the front of a home on Batar Creek Road, Kendall around 6.40pm on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Members of the public commenced CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, however the man, Mr Davy died at the scene.
Three other people have also been charged in relation to the murder.
Coolongolook man Michael Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou, 39, North Haven woman Ashleigh Shields, 27, and Kendall woman Julia Ann Jeffrey, 53 have all been charged with concealing the alleged murder from authorities.
Hatzigeorgiou has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder and Jeffrey has been accused of providing false information.
Willcockson, who is in custody, didn't appear in court but was listed for four charges before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in the Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, February 8.
Court documents revealed that Willcockson is also being charged for acting or making any omissions intending to pervert the course of justice.
Court papers state that Willcockson allegedly attempted to have a witness provide misleading information intending thereby to pervert the course of justice in Kempsey between 9am December 26, 2023 and 3pm January 3, 2024.
Willcockson has also been charged with possessing 1.94 grams of methylamphetamine in North Haven between 1pm and 3pm on November 26, 2023 as well as driving on Kennedy Drive, Port Macquarie with the drug present in his system on July 30, 2023.
Police prosecution told the court that they needed eight weeks for the charge certification in relation to Willcockson's murder charges.
The traffic matter, which appeared for the first time in court, also required eight weeks for a brief order to be made.
Magistrate Darcy moved that all charge be heard in the local court in April 4.
Willcockson will be able to enter pleas in relation to his alleged driving offence on that date.
Hatzigeorgiou, Shields and Jeffrey will be appearing in court on the same day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.