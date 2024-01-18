2023 found Marine Rescue Port Macquarie in high demand

Marine Rescue NSW reported an 18 per cent increase of boating rescues in 2023, with Port Macquarie named one of the highest in-demand locations on the Mid North Coast.
The Mid North Coast recorded 390 search and rescue missions, which included 213 emergency responses and 907 people returned safely to shore. Port Macquarie held the highest counts, along with Forster/Tuncurry and Coffs Harbour.
"The dedicated volunteers across the 46 Marine Rescue units answer calls night and day to keep boaters safe on our waterways," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.
"I commend them on everything they have done over the busiest year for Marine Rescue yet."
The Port Macquarie unit responded to 102 missions, 48 of which were emergencies with 240 people rescued in 2023.
Unit Commander of Marine Rescue Port Macquarie Greg Davies is proud of the team of 233 members and their work last year.
"The guys are really good and the radio base does a fantastic job," he said.
The team are trained really well and have done a fantastic job keeping up with the increase in rescues and responsibility of last year he said.
"[Port Macquarie Marine Rescue] are now a hub, so they look after all the bases and airways from Forster all the way to Point Danger. We are monitoring 24/7 all the time, so if other bases miss a call then we pick them up."
It was a slow uptake after COVID-19 for people going out on the water but now as things have settled there is more activities on the waterways especially over holidays.
"I think some people with new boats don't really understand the waterways and need to learn to be kind and courteous to other people," Mr Davies said. "This includes the public on the shores and also boaties should slow down when going past fishing."
All six regions of the Marine Rescue NSW faced a record number of rescues with six of the nine Mid North Coast units setting new search and rescue mission records.
Marine Rescue reports that more than half the incidents in 2023 could have potentially been avoided with improved boat maintenance.
"The most common mistakes people are making is having dirty fuel. The boat is sitting for six months and nothing is happening. So dirty fuel, poor servicing and of course flat batteries," Mr Davies said.
With 57 per cent of calls responding to mechanical, battery or fuel issues the public need to check their boats before they go out on the water.
Deputy Commissioner of Marine Rescue NSW Darren Schott says that "mechanical and fuel issues can become life-threatening emergencies on the water".
Boat users are urged to follow these steps to stay safe this season:
Port Macquarie Marine rescue urge everyone who goes out on the water this year to log onto Marine Rescue.
"It only takes a minute," Mr Davies said. "All we want to know is how many people are on board, so if they go missing we will know how many people we are looking for. The registration of their boat and a phone number, it's not that hard."
