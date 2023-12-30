Port Macquarie Marine Rescue unit stays busy in holiday period

It's been a busy few days over an otherwise quiet holiday period for the local Marine Rescue unit.
The Port Macquarie Marine Rescue unit conducted three rescues over a 24 hour period between Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28.
Duty skipper Scott Saunders said two of the rescues were in the river and one at sea.
"Until the last few days, it had been mostly quiet," he said.
"But lots of boats are going out- some of them for the first time in months."
The three call outs were in relation to maintenance issues with one boat's fuel filter bearing having worn away, another experiencing electrical issues and another having problems with a fanbelt.
"So all little things that can go wrong but once they do, you're stuck in the water," Mr Saunders said.
The unit also had another rescue on Monday (December 25) night when a man had his keys stolen by someone in a jetski while he was out finishing on the water.
"He was stuck near the Maria River so we had to go and tow him back to his trailer," Mr Saunders said.
The Port Macquarie Marine Rescue unit is currently operating over the holiday period with an almost skeleton crew of staff but haven't struggled to complete the rescues with all jobs ending with no injuries or damages to the boat beyond what was already wrong.
Despite instances of stormy weather, Mr Saunders said they hadn't had any jobs in relation to rough seas or wet weather with the boating community paying attention to warnings.
But he did have some advice to help those stay safe on their boats this holiday season.
"Check the Bureau of Meteorology before you go out to make sure there's any weather warnings," he said.
"Make sure you log on marine rescue so that if you get into trouble, we can find you.
"And make sure you do regular maintenance on your boat so you can catch issues before they become bigger issues."
