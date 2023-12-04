After six years of planning and construction, the new home of the Hastings Men's Shed and the Port Macquarie Arts and Crafts Centre, is ready for business.
Stage one of the Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre was officially opened by Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, on Monday, December 4.
Mrs Williams applauded the determination of the group members who will now share the multimillion dollar space, which borders the Douglas Vale Historic Homestead on the Oxley Highway.
"I know how hard the Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre Committee members have worked over the years and it's been an honour to work beside them throughout the journey," she said.
The state government first set aside land for the centre in 2017.
Two years later, the then Liberal and Nationals government committed just over $3.4 million to construct the facility.
"And today the hard work of these two community groups has become a reality."
The Men's Shed will move from rented premises in the industrial area to a new open plan workshop including metal rooms, paint rooms, office space, a kitchen, meeting rooms and parking.
The Arts and Crafts Centre will move from the rundown blue building on Gordon Street and will be home to woodworkers, potters, artists, fibre artists, leatherworkers, lapidary artists and silversmiths and more.
The centre will eventually include an exhibition space.
The new home is expected to boost membership and bring health benefits to members.
"Community-run organisations like the men's shed and art and craft groups have important wellbeing and health benefits" Mrs Williams said.
"Primarily for our seniors and retired residents across regional and rural areas."
