Tuesday, 5 December 2023
New home for Port Macquarie's Men's Shed and Arts and Crafts Centre, now open

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
December 5 2023 - 4:00am
The Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre and Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams with Men's Shed and Arts and Craft Centre members at its official opening. Picture supplied
After six years of planning and construction, the new home of the Hastings Men's Shed and the Port Macquarie Arts and Crafts Centre, is ready for business.

