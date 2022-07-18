A lifelong learning centre project in Port Macquarie has taken a significant step with early works underway.
The Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre will be home to the Hastings Men's Shed and Port Macquarie Arts and Craft Centre on state government-owned land east of Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard.
Advertisement
The early works, expected to be complete in September, subject to the weather, will pave the way for construction.
The state government has invested $3.4 million in the Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre.
Port Macquarie Arts and Craft Centre president Mavourna Collits said she was thrilled to see the block of land begin to transform into what would be a wonderful centre for Port Macquarie residents.
She said the arts and crafts centre would move into state of the art premises where woodworkers, potters, artists, fibre artists, leatherworkers, lapidary artists and silversmiths had access to space, communal areas and eventually exhibition spaces.
The new home is expected to boost membership and bring health benefits to members.
"We all know that keeping minds active keeps people young and mentally and physically healthy," Dr Collits said.
The arts and craft centre will relocate from its Gordon Street premises which is in poor condition.
Dr Collits said the arts and craft centre would also open in the evening, allowing workers to follow their creative interests.
The men's shed will be built first, followed by the arts and craft centre.
Hastings Men's Shed president Dennis Woods said the members looked forward to the purpose-built men's shed.
"We can't wipe the smile off our faces," he said.
The men's shed will include an open plan workshop, metal room, paint rooms, office space, kitchen and meeting rooms.
The Hastings Men's Shed will move from rented premises in the Port Macquarie industrial area to a permanent home thanks to the development.
Mr Woods is also president of the Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre.
He said the centre would be an asset for Port Macquarie.
Advertisement
"It is a retiree population, and [the centre] will mean a great deal for retirees in this town," Mr Woods said.
He said the new facility was designed to meet the specific needs of both groups so they could continue to make a positive difference in the region.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams described the Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre as a great use of the land.
She said the facility would bring more opportunities for members of the men's shed and arts and craft centre. There will be other benefits too.
"We all know and we continue to hear about the health benefits from socialising and from keeping our brain active," Mrs Williams said.
"That is what these sorts of facilities do."
Advertisement
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.