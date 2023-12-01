Snappy writers and clever snappers

*By Sue Stephenson. Editor, Port News.
This week I've been reminded how lucky the Port News is to have so many contributing writers and photographers willing to freely share their work with us.
Of course, we have a dedicated team of journalists, photographers, and sales and media consultants, all working hard to produce content for our rapidly growing online audience and our ever-loyal Friday Port News print readers.
But we can't be everywhere.
That is why the support of those with a knack for snappy writing or clever snapping - is a godsend.
A particular shout-out goes to our community of columnists and very, very clever contributing photographers.
For instance, if you see Kurt Polock of Lighthouse Sports Photography at this weekend's Touch Football State Cup, be sure to say g'day. He's stepped in at short notice and I couldn't be more grateful.
You might also spot the talented Kim Ambrose on the sidelines. Kim has a knack of capturing players mid-flight, as you'll see on her Instagram page saltyfoxfotography_xo
Kenny Little's surfing reports have been a huge hit, largely because of the stories he tells about his Town Beach surf crew, but also because of the wonderful photos that accompany them.
The credit for those goes to Ruth Goodwin, whose pics on @sunriseswimmers are a morning must, and Andrew Lister, whose surf pics are as good as his shots of the mighty Port Macquarie Dolphins.
And how lucky are we to have Kate Shelton's fishing tips and tricks each week?
I love a good flathead, so when I finally get myself some fishing gear, I know who to consult for where to go and how to reel one in. Check out Kate's Bay Explorer Marine for more handy hints.
I wish we could run every community story or release that comes our way. Sometimes space is the issue, sometimes the content doesn't quite stack up, or sometimes we simply run out of time.
If you'd ever like advice on how to cut through the hundreds of emails we receive each day (mostly from government media advisors or PR-types), let me know. I'll show you how to make it to the top of our inbox.
Just a quick tip, please shoot your pics in landscape mode (horizontal). Vertical pics are for social media and picture-less stories rarely make the cut.
So, keep those contributed stories and "Top Shots" coming. All you need to do is drop me a line at sue.stephenson@portnews.com.au
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Port News
