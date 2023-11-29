Chances are if it involves a ball or a race Peytyn Donovan will be good at it.
The multi-talented athlete dominates on the field whether it's rugby league, rugby union, touch football or soccer. Then there's also cricket, basketball, netball, swimming, athletics and cross country.
It's this sporting skill and emerging leadership from the Wauchope Public School (WPS) student that has him among the state's best, winning a top award at a gala event at Darling Harbour on Monday, November 27.
The year 6 student was recognised for sporting excellence at the Nanga Mai Awards, applauding outstanding achievement in Aboriginal education.
WPS principal Cameron Osborne congratulated the proud Biripi, Worimi and Bundjalung student and said the school was thrilled for Peytyn.
"He was selected in three North Coast sports which we haven't had at our school prior to this year," he said.
"He went down and played in state carnivals in rugby league, rugby union and touch football.
"To have someone make it in to three North Coast teams - there's 198 primary schools on the North Coast."
Peyton worked his way through Hastings region trials, moving onto the Lower North Coast and finally North Coast, covering a region from Taree to the Queensland border. About to complete his primary school studies, the student is also a key contributor in the school's state-wide knockout soccer campaign.
Away from the sporting field, Mr Cameron said Peytyn is emerging as a strong leader.
"He's very modest, he's probably a little bit shy at times but when he's with his mates he's not shy," he said.
"He got recognised for sport but he's also amazing with his Aboriginal culture. He leads our boys dance group and we've had something called Bro Speak and he's shown leadership skills in that area as well.
"He's developed into a fine young man."
Peytyn was one of 13 NSW students to win a Nanga Mai award.
In its 18th year, the awards celebrate academia, the performing arts and sportspeople while also acknowledging the valuable work of teachers, community leaders and schools.
Peytyn received his award from NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar.
"From talented young scholars, dancers and athletes to staff who work tirelessly for their schools and communities, I commend the leadership, creativity and excellence demonstrated by our 2023 Nanga Mai Award winners," Mr Dizdar said.
"These awards continue to show that strong community partnerships, dedicated staff and targeted, culturally appropriate programs are integral to the success and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in NSW public schools."
