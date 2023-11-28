LAKE Cathie-Bonny Hills will again seek a place in the Group Three Rugby League under 18 competition for 2024.
This will be discussed at the Group Three annual meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club on Sunday, December 3.
The club was given permission to play this year and was included in the draw, however, withdrew before the start of the season. Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills won the Group Three Junior League under 16 premiership this year, beating Old Bar 16-14 in the grand final.
Lake Cathie's admission would increase the number of sides in the under 18s to nine, one more than the rest of the senior men's grades.
To counter this in the draw, it is proposed to start the under 18s on April 13 and play three rounds before the start of the season-proper for the remaining grades.
In a provisional draw sent to clubs and seen by the Times, under 18 games would be played at Lake Cathie on April 13, 20 and 27, with the remaining grades kicking off the weekend of May 4 and 5.
There would also be a full round of under 18 games at Lake Cathie on July 20/21 when there is a general bye in the other grades.
No matches are scheduled for the June long weekend on June 8, 9 and 10 in any grade.
The 14 round season-proper would conclude on August 17/18 before the start of the semi-final series. This would culminate in grand final day on Saturday, September 14 if the group again opts for a Saturday grand final.
While Lake Cathie has never played in the Group Three senior grades, the club is represented in the one grade Hastings League.
Sunday's annual meeting ends Wingham Services Club's 19 year sponsorship of Group Three. Club Old Bar/Club (Taree) West will take over as the group's backer from 2024.
