Port Macquarie News
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Jolly Nose Gravity Groms to inspire next generation of mountain bikers

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 17 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trainers of a newly formed group, designed to inspire the next generation of mountain bikers, have been "blown away" by the public's response after reaching maximum capacity within the first two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.