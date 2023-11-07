Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Cup winner Superium to contest Big Dance horse race at Royal Randwick

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Winner of the 2023 Port Macquarie Cup, Superium, will compete in the Big Dance at Royal Randwick this afternoon, November 7.

