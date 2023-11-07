Winner of the 2023 Port Macquarie Cup, Superium, will compete in the Big Dance at Royal Randwick this afternoon, November 7.
Now in its second year, the $3 million Big Dance coincides with Melbourne Cup Day.
The $200,000 Port Macquarie Cup was run at Manning Vally Race Club on Friday, October 6.
The Port Macquarie Cup was a designated Big Dance eligibility race and with $3 million in prize money at stake and the chance to join Rustic Steele as a previous winner, all eyes will be on the race. with the field made up of winners of country cups.
Port Macquarie Race Club CEO Nardi Beresford said the field is made up of winners of country cups throughout the past year.
"This race is a showcase of country racing at its best," she said.
"Our race hopeful, Superium, trained by Team Hawkes was a dominant winner of the Port Macquarie Cup over 2000m.
"Port Macquarie Race Club is excited to cheer home our hopeful and we hope the town gets behind Superium as well."
Superium will take to the Royal Randwick track in the Big Dance at 2.20pm this afternoon, November 7.
The Melbourne Cup will get underway at 3pm at Flemington Racecourse.
