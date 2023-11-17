Port Macquarie News
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

John Fisher to become the second Port Macquarie Shark inducted into hall of fame

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated November 19 2023 - 8:25am, first published November 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Fisher will be admitted into the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame. Picture by Mardi Borg
John Fisher will be admitted into the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame. Picture by Mardi Borg

John Fisher will become just the second Port Macquarie Shark to be admitted into the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame at the next induction to be held at Wingham on Friday, November 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help